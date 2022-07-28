Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Decreased by Analyst

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 1.7 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.51.

NYSE SLG opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $67.71.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $686,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

