Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Increased by Analyst

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a report released on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on V. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.00.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $210.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $400.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.64. Visa has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $251.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

