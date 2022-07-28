Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) vs. Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Financial Contrast

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Qutoutiao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Qutoutiao and Alithya Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A Alithya Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

Alithya Group has a consensus price target of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 111.19%. Given Alithya Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

This table compares Qutoutiao and Alithya Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $676.18 million 0.05 -$194.52 million ($9.42) -0.11 Alithya Group $349.33 million 0.55 -$12.40 million ($0.14) -15.64

Alithya Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qutoutiao. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qutoutiao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao -28.59% N/A -46.87% Alithya Group -3.54% -8.18% -3.96%

Risk and Volatility

Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alithya Group beats Qutoutiao on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services. It also offers Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising, as well as Midu Lite mobile literature application. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

