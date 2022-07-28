Record plc (LON:REC) Insider Krystyna Nowak Acquires 20,500 Shares of Stock

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) insider Krystyna Nowak acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £14,760 ($17,783.13).

Record Trading Up 2.3 %

LON REC opened at GBX 71.60 ($0.86) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.42. Record plc has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.14). The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of £142.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1,790.00.

Record Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 2.72 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Record’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 3.68%. Record’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.75%.

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers advisory and execution services, including FX trade execution, multi-asset implementation, cash management, cash equitisation/bondisation, collateral management, research and advisory, FX transaction cost analysis, ESG framework, regulatory reporting, and concierge services.

