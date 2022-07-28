Regency Centers (REG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Regency Centers has set its FY22 guidance at $3.84-$3.90 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regency Centers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.90. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,529,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,407 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,851,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,122,000 after purchasing an additional 54,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,633 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.41.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

