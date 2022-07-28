Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $75.12 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,305,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 80 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $113.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

