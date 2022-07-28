Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,963 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE RF opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

