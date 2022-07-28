Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Williams Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Williams Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

NYSE WMB opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.20. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 3,402.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 247,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

