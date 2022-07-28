Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

NYSE:TRP opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 22.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TC Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in TC Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,611,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,494,000 after buying an additional 85,861 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in TC Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 445,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,584,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,881,000 after buying an additional 114,817 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

