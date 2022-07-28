Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

DLB stock opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $104.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average is $76.91.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.