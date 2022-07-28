Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($49.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $20.60. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $76.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $99.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $88.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $101.84 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($3.86) by C$9.55. The firm had revenue of C$7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.48 billion.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FFH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$820.00 to C$845.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$855.00.

TSE FFH opened at C$689.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$18.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$676.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$656.58. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$493.00 and a 1-year high of C$716.59.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.