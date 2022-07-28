Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of C$0.94 per share for the quarter.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion.
Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$66.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.58. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$60.37 and a one year high of C$85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International to C$52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.29.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
