Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

