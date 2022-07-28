Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) versus enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Head-To-Head Review

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) and Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enVVeno Medical N/A -37.30% -35.76% Retractable Technologies 24.98% 51.12% 23.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Retractable Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Retractable Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enVVeno Medical $30,000.00 1,616.21 -$16.53 million N/A N/A Retractable Technologies $188.38 million 0.86 $56.06 million $1.33 3.70

Retractable Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than enVVeno Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for enVVeno Medical and Retractable Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats enVVeno Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

