Reviewing Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) & Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Berry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 5.1, suggesting that its stock price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development 15.92% 12.30% 8.44% Berry -9.37% 8.68% 4.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centennial Resource Development and Berry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 1 3 5 0 2.44 Berry 1 1 3 0 2.40

Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus price target of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 54.92%. Berry has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 47.18%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Berry.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Berry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 1.81 $138.18 million $0.59 11.08 Berry $544.95 million 1.24 -$15.54 million ($0.64) -13.09

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than Berry. Berry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats Berry on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centennial Resource Development

(Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.