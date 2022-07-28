Reviewing Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jaguar Mining and Vedanta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vedanta has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.8% of Vedanta shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Jaguar Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Vedanta pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Jaguar Mining pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vedanta pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Vedanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 14.66% 10.95% 8.43% Vedanta 17.13% 48.89% 20.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Vedanta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $151.47 million 1.14 $34.19 million $0.31 7.68 Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.29 $1.54 billion $2.72 6.07

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Vedanta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vedanta beats Jaguar Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Mining

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a package of 28 exploration tenements. It currently holds 32,000 hectares of mineral rights in Brazil. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vedanta

(Get Rating)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.