Reviewing SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) and SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.93, meaning that its stock price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bit Digital and SOS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $96.08 million 1.27 $4.86 million ($0.75) -2.03 SOS $357.82 million 0.16 -$49.25 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Bit Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOS.

This table compares Bit Digital and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital -67.71% -20.39% -18.57% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bit Digital and SOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bit Digital currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than SOS.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. SOS Limited is headquartered in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

