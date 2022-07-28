Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,161 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.0% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

MSFT opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.33 and a 200 day moving average of $281.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

