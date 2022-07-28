RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 243,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. TheStreet raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

