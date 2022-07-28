Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,252 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.31.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $418.29 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

