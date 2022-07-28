Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE RY opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $90.75 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.