RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.75.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM International stock opened at $87.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. RPM International has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.92.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of RPM International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of RPM International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

