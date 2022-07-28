Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stake Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 160,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

RHP opened at $84.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.35.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

