SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Position Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,044,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,063,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 83,877 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 841,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 180,525 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.25 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.52.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $64.46.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

