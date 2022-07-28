Sanofi to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNY. Barclays boosted their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sanofi from €118.00 ($120.41) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

SNY stock opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi



Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

