Seaport Res Ptn Downgrades NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) to Neutral

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $166,275,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

