Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for AutoNation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.29. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $23.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE:AN opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.35. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in AutoNation by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $22,170,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total transaction of $22,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,501,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,726,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,208,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 819,157 shares of company stock worth $94,687,399 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

