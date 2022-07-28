Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,059,691,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.97 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

