SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $60.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $53.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after acquiring an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.3% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,369,000 after acquiring an additional 968,459 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,313,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,418,000 after acquiring an additional 141,772 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

