SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 15,096 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 545.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,941,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 2.0 %

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $313,214. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WAL opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

