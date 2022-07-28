SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,456 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,724,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,471,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Shares of JBT opened at $117.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.83.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $32,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $99,978 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

