SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 52,213 Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Frontdoor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter worth $101,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontdoor Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTDR. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

