SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 322.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,378 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,318,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,818,000 after acquiring an additional 306,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,455,000 after buying an additional 1,022,938 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,964,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,841,000 after buying an additional 628,080 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 962,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,981,000 after buying an additional 54,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 673,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,371,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,375.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

