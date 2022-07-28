SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) by 322.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,378 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,318,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,818,000 after acquiring an additional 306,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,455,000 after buying an additional 1,022,938 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,964,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,841,000 after buying an additional 628,080 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 962,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,981,000 after buying an additional 54,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 673,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,371,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,375.00%.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.