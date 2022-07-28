SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 147.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of The GEO Group worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,754 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth $6,986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,986,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 402,913 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 274,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group Stock Up 2.5 %

GEO stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $856.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.81.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

