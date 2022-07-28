SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 11,104 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of SkyWest worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 134,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 48,421 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in SkyWest by 387.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.78. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.32. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

