SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 12,844 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat Stock Up 6.3 %

Viasat stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -145.19 and a beta of 1.25. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSAT. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

