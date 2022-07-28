SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 23,199 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Replimune Group worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 144,054 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,075,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,527 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 650,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 158,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,219,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 19.46 and a current ratio of 19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.03. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $51,167.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,975.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $50,131.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,494.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $51,167.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,975.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,899 shares of company stock valued at $334,096 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

