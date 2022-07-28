SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 8,908 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 38,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $2,239,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $23,023,486.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $23,023,486.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,016,935 shares of company stock valued at $27,169,201 over the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:CHPT opened at $13.14 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHPT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

