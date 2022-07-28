SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

CoStar Group stock opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 88.20 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

