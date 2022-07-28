SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVB opened at $202.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

