SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 133.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Visteon by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Visteon by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 39,932 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,375 shares during the period.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Performance

VC stock opened at $118.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 1.74. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $134.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VC. Bank of America upgraded Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visteon from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.