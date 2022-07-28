SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 581.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,346 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of STWD opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The company had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on STWD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

