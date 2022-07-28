SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Primerica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Shares of PRI opened at $126.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.31. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.50.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

