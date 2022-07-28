SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 51,436 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at $14,490,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,696,000 after purchasing an additional 219,982 shares in the last quarter. Nekton Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,465,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,630,000 after acquiring an additional 218,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 19.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 701,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,792,000 after acquiring an additional 111,871 shares in the last quarter.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

