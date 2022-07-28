SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Xencor worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Xencor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,995,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $2,113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Xencor by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xencor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on XNCR. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Xencor Stock Performance

XNCR opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.