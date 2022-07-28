SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442,737 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

