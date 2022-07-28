SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWX. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

NYSE:SWX opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.14. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average of $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.28). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $278,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,719.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $131,012.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $360,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $278,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,719.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

