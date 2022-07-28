SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,220 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after purchasing an additional 399,545 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,058 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,299,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,504,000 after acquiring an additional 501,758 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,288,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,276,000 after acquiring an additional 131,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,436,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 620,474 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 4.1 %

CCL stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.15.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

