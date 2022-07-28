SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,051 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7,596.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 119,497 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bunge by 1,486.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunge Stock Down 4.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

BG stock opened at $91.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.89. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $73.15 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

