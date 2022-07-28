SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 129.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,672,000 after acquiring an additional 579,702 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,938,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,185,000 after buying an additional 47,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,239,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,782,000 after buying an additional 58,326 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.73. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.90.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 108.70%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

